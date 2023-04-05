Today's Talker: New trailer for Barbie movie drops

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

The trailer for the "Barbie" movie is out and we not only get to see the iconic doll come to life but we also get to see Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, and more.

Just like on store shelves, in the film there are many Barbies. Ryan Gosling plays Barbie's boyfriend, Ken but there are other Kens as well, which appears to be a source of frustration for him.

In the trailer, we see Barbie wearing pink high heels and driving her pink convertible.

We also briefly see Will Ferrell, who plays the CEO of Mattel. Greta Gerwig directed and co-wrote the film. It will open in theaters on July 21.

A teenager from Michigan admittedly has huge feet. Eric Kilburn is 6'10" tall and wears a size 23 shoe. He says he's had trouble finding a good pair of shoes that will fit him.

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal heard about the shoe problem and reached out to Kilburn.

Shaq has a shoe deal with Reebok, and the company sent Kilburn some shoes.

Under Armour also is trying to help.

Kilburn says he's never had this many options for footwear before.

So hopefully if the shoe fits, Kilburn will wear it.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip