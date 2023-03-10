Today's Talker: New show about Muhammad Ali to hit Peacock

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

A series about Muhammad Ali is in the works and it's coming to peacock. "Excellence: 8 Fights" is an eight-part event about the boxing legend.

It will take us through the iconic moments of the life of Muhammad Ali. Each episode will be framed by a different fight while also focusing on the drama outside the ring. The show is being produced by Rege-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Willmott.

She's one of the most buzzed-about actresses in Hollywood right now and Jenna Ortega is hosting 'Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

The 20-year-old is starring in Netflix's breakout streaming series "Wednesday" and this weekend, she's starring in "Scream 6" as it hits theaters.

This week's SNL Musical guest is "The 1975" which is the year "Saturday Night Live" began.

