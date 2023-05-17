Today's Talker: New reality TV show, dust devil interrupts youth baseball game

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. From Kwik Trip to sand storms, we are talking about it all. First, though, let's talk about a new reality show.

The long-awaited senior citizen season of the bachelor has the green light. The new series is called The Golden Bachelor and is coming to TV this fall. One lucky older man will go on a journey to find love which is not the normal storyline due to the past season starring people between the ages of 20 and 30.

The show's synopsis says a "Hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?" The leading man or his female counterparts hasn't been announced yet. The golden bachelor will air Monday nights at 10 p.m.

In our next talker story: a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a 'dust devil' in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

The child's dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

USA Today just released readers' favorite gas station is none other than Kwik Trip. This isn't the first time that Kwik Trip has taken the number one spot. In fact it's actually the fourth time.

USA Today says that Kwip Trip has the cleanest bathrooms, freshest coffee, and great fuel.

Wisconsin's Kwik Trip beat out their rival Quick Trip.

The other version did make it into the top ten but was in ninth place.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip