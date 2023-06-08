Today's Talker: New Barbie-themed cafe, UW-Madison hiring cheese eaters

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. From Chicago to Madison, we've got talkers from around the area today!

UW-Madison hiring professional cheese eaters:

UW-Madison is hiring professional cheese eaters. The school's Center for Dairy Research is looking for descriptive sensory panelists.

According to the job description, you will be trained to become an expert taster, describing the sensory experience of food for research and product development. The posting says candidates should expect to taste up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week.

The pay is $15 an hour.

New Barbie-themed cafe opens in Chicago:

Life in plastic is fantastic.

You too can get a taste of Barbie's world at a fast-casual restaurant inspired by the iconic plastic Barbie doll, now open in Chicago. The Malibu Barbie Cafe opened its doors Wednesday and will be open through September 15th.

The pop-up features Barbie colors and California beach vibes with a Barbie-themed menu.

It also features a life-sized Barbie box that visitors can enter to take photos. The immersive experience comes ahead of this summer's release of the new Barbie comedy, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

