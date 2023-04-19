Today's Talker: Netflix to crack down on password sharing, eliminate DVD service

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

Changes are coming to Netflix. The company will no longer send DVDs through the mail.

The service is how the company got its start more than 25 years ago. More than 20 million people subscribed to the service in 2010. But Netflix says that business model is outdated and will end in September.

The company also announced Tuesday that it's preparing to roll out its plan to crack down on password sharing in the U.S.

In the coming months, Netflix will begin blocking devices that are being used outside of the account holder's primary location.

Our second topic today...

It was anything but your typical traffic stop in South Carolina. Police pulled a man over on Sunday in Pickens in the northwest part of the state.

When officers started questioning the man, he asked them if they wanted to hear him play some of his instruments.

The man who is from North Carolina serenaded the officers. He first started playing the spoons. Then he started strumming on a saw, and then a guitar. The officers say they enjoyed the traffic stop concert and police let the man go without giving him a ticket.

