Today's Talker: Netflix delays live reunion of hit show Love is Blind

Netflix delayed the highly anticipated live reunion of its hit show Love is Blind on Sunday, after promoting the show for several days.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Apr 17, 2023
Netflix delayed the highly anticipated live reunion of its hit show Love is Blind on Sunday, after promoting the show for several days. The live show was scheduled to air at 8 p.m. eastern time, but that never happened. It's unclear what caused the delay.

Netflix took to Twitter to say: "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

