Today's Talker: National Dog Show returns for its 21st year

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Happy Thanksgiving! It's time for Today's Talker! After celebrating 20 years last Thanksgiving, the National Dog Show returns for year 21 on Today here on TMJ4. It's guaranteed there'll be a "new" best-in-show winner.

A Scottish Deerhound named Claire became the first back-to-back winner in 20 years at the National Dog Show last year but, Claire's not showing for a three-peat. That leaves host John O'hurley and expert analyst David Frei awaiting a new best-in-show winner.

212 breeds will be competing for top honors. The Bracco Italiano is among three new breeds. Inside the arena, there's a definite sense of competition but a more relaxed atmosphere prevails backstage.

The National Dog Show airs today at noon on TMJ4, right after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade this morning.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip