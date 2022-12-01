Today's Talker: Musicians who are making history

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Today's Talker is all about two hit artists making history of their own! We'll start with superstar rapper 'Megan Thee Stallion' who is the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes 30 under 30.

The 27-year-old Houston native earned an estimated $13 million in 2022.

She has partnered with music's biggest stars such as Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, BTS, and Dua Lipa.

This is the second time Megan has landed on the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

For the third year in a row, Bad Bunny was Spotify's most-streamed artist worldwide, that's according to streaming platform Spotify.

They say the Puerto-Rican singer's tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year.

Other top streamed artists making the worldwide list: Taylor Swift, The Weekend, and K-Pop icons BTS.

Here in the U.S., Drake was the most streamed artist and Kanye West who has been widely critiqued for anti-semitic comments also made the top five.

