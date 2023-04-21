Today's Talker: MPD helps cancer patient home from concert, Martin Lawrence earns star on Walk of Fame

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

An 8-year-old boy battling cancer got a special ride home from his dream concert. Milwaukee Police saw Miles Sorensen and his family stuck in the rain after country singer Morgan Wallen's concert.

And Miles was feeling sick from the chemo treatment he had the day before. Rideshare apps were not working so that is when the officers decided to give them a ride back to their hotel themselves.

We tried to reach out to Officer Branko who gave the family the ride back to their hotel, but he said he did not want any attention for doing something out of the kindness of his own heart, as many officers do every day.

Comedy icon Martin Lawrence was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday in the television category. A staple in pop culture for over 30 years, Lawrence is best known for his hit TV show Martin, which introduced iconic characters and paved the way for black television.

He is also known for the movies "Do the right thing," "Wild Hogs," "House Party," and the "Big Momma's House" film series. Special guests Steve Harvey and Tracy Morgan spoke at the time-honored celebration.

