Today's Talker: Most unique lost and found items from Uber, top baby names in Wisconsin

Trending today, Uber has released its annual lost and found list. The most commonly forgotten items are pretty much what you'd expect: phones, clothes, and wallets.

But what got our attention is the most unique lost items. Here are just a few from the list:



A Danny Devito Christmas ornament

Ankle monitor

16 ounces of fake blood

Britney Spears fantasy perfume

Hamsters

Another trending list: The top baby name predictions in Wisconsin for 2023 have been released by the Social Security Administration.

Let's start with the girl names:



Charlotte

Olivia

Amelia

Evelyn

Emma

And for the boys:

Oliver

Theodore

Henry

Liam

Levi

Levi is unique to Wisconsin because it's not predicted to be in the national top 10 ranks for 2023.



