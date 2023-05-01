Watch Now
Today's Talker: Most unique lost and found items from Uber, top baby names in Wisconsin

The top baby name predictions in Wisconsin for 2023 have been released by the Social Security Administration.
Trending today, Uber has released its annual lost and found list. The most commonly forgotten items are pretty much what you'd expect: phones, clothes, and wallets.
Posted at 6:49 AM, May 01, 2023
MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

But what got our attention is the most unique lost items. Here are just a few from the list:

  • A Danny Devito Christmas ornament
  • Ankle monitor
  • 16 ounces of fake blood
  • Britney Spears fantasy perfume
  • Hamsters

Another trending list: The top baby name predictions in Wisconsin for 2023 have been released by the Social Security Administration.
Let's start with the girl names:

  • Charlotte
  • Olivia
  • Amelia
  • Evelyn
  • Emma

And for the boys:

  • Oliver
  • Theodore
  • Henry
  • Liam
  • Levi

Levi is unique to Wisconsin because it's not predicted to be in the national top 10 ranks for 2023.

