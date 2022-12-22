Today's Talker: Most popular Christmas song in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker. We're now three days away from Christmas and if you're planning to make the trek home in the snowstorm you'll definitely have some time to listen to some Christmas music.

Now we all have our favorites but to get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to brighten peoples' moods, Finance-Buzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state.

The states have a variety of favorite Christmas tunes. Wisconsin's favorite is "A Holly Jolly Christmas" while our neighbors to the south, in Illinois, enjoy "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

1953 classic "Santa Baby," sung by the legendary Eartha Kitt, was the most popular song in eight different states. That's the most states of any song on the list.

Three other songs took the top spot in at least five states: "Jingle Bell Rock," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," and Jose Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad."

While every song mentioned so far is at least 50 years old, there is one song released in the last decade that stood out in the results: Kelly Clarkson's 2013 song "Underneath the Tree." This song is on its way to becoming a modern classic, as it was the most popular Christmas song in four different states.

