Today's Talker: Milwaukee Tall Boys... or the Milwaukee Cheese?

MILWAUKEE — Michigan State Police sprung into action on Sunday when they got word about a runaway cow that could be heading into traffic along I-75 in Oakland County near Detroit.

So state troopers blocked off the road just in case. And then suddenly the cow appeared with some real-life cowboys trailing behind.

The cow crossed onto the highway but the wranglers eventually caught up with it. No one was hurt. The cow initially got stuck in a gravel pit in holly township.

And the cowboys managed to free it but were concerned it might take off.

The cow did just that, leading the cowboys on a real-life adventure. But the cow is now back home safe in its pasture.

Meanwhile... voting has started on the name of Milwaukee's new pro soccer team.

Officials have narrowed down the list of more than four thousand pitches down to just sixty-four options.

These will be voted on bracket-style, with two matchups to choose from every day.

Today's options: Milwaukee Tall Boys vs Milwaukee Confluence, and the Milwaukee Barons vs the Milwaukee Cheese.

Head to their website to pick your favorites.

The team is set to begin playing at the new iron district stadium in 2025.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip