Today's Talker: Milwaukee takes on funky foods for April fools

Some exciting news to share out of Milwaukee's food scene. The executive chef behind "Hacienda Taproom and Kitchen" will appear on the food network show "Chopped."

To celebrate, the restaurant will have a watch party Tuesday night. Guests will be able to try foods inspired by the show. Proceeds from the event will go to support a culinary camp for kids.

Would you eat a 'Flamin' Hot Cheetos' donut? You can try it at the Third Street Market hall this weekend but be aware this may be an April fool's joke.

It is a doughnut topped with jalapeno cream cheese, crushed Flamin hot Cheetos, and nacho cheese.

That will be available at Supernova Coffee and Donuts. Dairyland will be serving up french onion dip-flavored custard. These will only be available on Saturday, April fool's day.

