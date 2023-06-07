Today's Talker: Milwaukee sees record-breaking tourism revenue, Wisconsin man goes everywhere barefoot

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! Today we have two topics that have absolutely nothing in common - Milwaukee tourism and a man who never wears shoes.

Milwaukee sees record-breaking tourism revenue:

The City of Milwaukee is coming off of a record-breaking year in 2022.

The tourism department announced that the greater Milwaukee area set an all-time tourism record with an economic impact of just over $6 billion last year.

The department credits the record to the city's largest-ever cruise season, growing sports tourism, and its lineup of festivals.

The department expects more growth in the future with more developments in the city and along the lakefront.

The barefoot guy:

As the weather gets warmer, most of us want to kick off our shoes and go barefoot on the beach or maybe even in a park while lying on a blanket.

The barefoot guy, however, goes without shoes year-round... And he lives right here in De Pere, Wisconsin!

Luke Titus, aka the barefoot guy, says most people might cringe at the thought of their feet touching the ground other people walk on, but for him, it's just natural. Whether he's hiking outside, shopping at the grocery store, or getting gas, he says he's probably shoeless.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip