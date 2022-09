A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan in the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals has sold, breaking the record for game-worn sports memorabilia.

Any guesses for how much it went for?

Someone forked up $10.1 million in a Sotheby's auction to make it theirs. If that's higher than you expected, you're not the only one who's shocked at the final price tag.

The pre-sale estimate was between $3-5 million.

