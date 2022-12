It's time for Today's Talker and it's all about the Mega Millions Jackpot.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions is Tuesday night. The jackpot has now climbed to a whopping $565 million, the sixth largest in the game's history. The last time someone bought the winning ticket was back in October.

Your odds of winning are one in 302 million.

