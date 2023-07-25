Today's Talker: Mbappe's new offer, women to be featured on US quarters

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we are talking about PSG striker Mbappe and impactful women in the U.S.

Mbappe's new deal:

An international soccer star has just received an astronomical offer to take his talents to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia soccer club Al Hilal has submitted a world-record bid for PSG striker Mbappe.

According to reports, the deal is worth over a billion dollars.

$333 million would go to PSG and $ 776 million would be paid to the 24-year-old to play for Al Hilal for just one year.

The current world record fee is $262 million when Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

The deal had social media buzzing.

NBA stars Including Giannis reacted to the historic offer.

The Greek Freak tweeted out "Al Hilal can you take me? I look like Mbappe."

Draymond Green asked if they have basketball leagues in Saudi Arabia.

And Lebron tweeted out a gif of Forrest Gump saying that's him heading to Saudi when they call for that one-year deal!

Women to be featured on new U.S. quarters:

The next group of trailblazing women who will be featured on US quarters have been selected and one of them will be the queen of salsa!

Celia Cruz will be the first Afro-Latina featured on a US coin.

The Cuban megastar will be depicted wearing a rumba-style dress with her signature slogan "Azucar!"

The 2024 coins will also recognize reverend doctor Pauli Murray, the honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink, Doctor Mary Edwards Walker, and Zitkala-Sa.

The specially designed coins are part of the U.S. Mint's American Women quarters program which aims to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of women in the shaping of our country.

