Today's Talker: Mattel introduces new Barbie representing person with Down Syndrome

Today's Talker.

Senior prom and we're not talking about high school: Residents of 'Grace Commons' retirement community in Menomonee Falls dressed up in their fanciest formal attire and hit the dance floor.

The prom's theme was "A Night in Paris." Residents snacked on French treats and took photos by an Eiffel Tower replica.

Another topic today:

Mattel introduced a new Barbie representing a person with Down Syndrome. The chromosomal condition causes mild to severe learning disabilities and distinctive facial characteristics.

For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society on the doll's shape, clothing, accessories, and packaging. The Barbie features a shorter frame and longer torso.

The doll also has a rounder face, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge, and slightly slanted eyes.

