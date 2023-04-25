Today's Talker: Marquette University basketball retweets 'Historic' Heat win

MILWAUKEE — A lot of people are taking to Twitter after the Marquette University basketball Twitter page quote-retweeted a tweet from the Miami Heat saying "Historic."

This comes after Jimmy Butler scored 56 points, reaching a new franchise playoff record against the Bucks last night.

Butler of course is a Marquette University alumni and former Marquette University men's basketball player himself.

Here are some responses. One person told Marquette to "Pick your campus up and move to Chicago where most of your students and alumni come from, wannabe Notre Dame."

Another said, "Get your own place to play basketball."

See the post for yourself:

The Bucks and Heat return to the court for Game 5 on Thursday.

