Today's Talker: Man wins his third $50,000 lottery prize in 11 months

A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers!

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months.

His winnings came from the Pick Five game and he played the same winning numbers each time: 4-8-5-4-8. The man says he'll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

Very nice!

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip