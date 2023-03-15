Today's Talker: Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings, claims boneless wings are more like chicken nuggets

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

Actress Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mother! At least, that's what she suggested on Instagram Tuesday.

She made the post on her official account, where she posted a photo of a baby's onesie with the words "Coming soon" along with the caption quote, "We are blessed and excited."

Lohan tied the knot with financier Bader Shammas in July. Seems like congratulations for the couple are in order.

A Chicago man says he has a bone to pick with Buffalo Wild Wings. He's suing the chain because what it calls 'boneless wings' actually contain breast meat.

In a cheeky tweet, the company notes they don't contain buffalo either but the plaintiff doesn't seem to be laughing.

His lawsuit says the products are more like chicken nuggets and claims calling them wings is fraud. His attorney is seeking other potential clients who feel the same way after eating them.

