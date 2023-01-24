Today's Talker: M&M's new spokesperson, Oscar nominations

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker and it's all about M&M's! Comedian and actress Maya Rudolph takes over the job of representing M&M candies.

Parent company 'Mars' says the partnership with Rudolph has been, "in the works for a while."

She replaces the brand's "Spokes candies," those animated M&M's that walk, talk, and have colorful personalities.

Mars said it's decided to take an indefinite break from the spokes-candies after recent changes to the characters sparked backlash.

Last year, M&M unveiled a new look, for example, changing the green character's shoes from go-go boots to sneakers.

Then in September, M&M's announced a new character, a purple spokes-candy.

That change prompted another round of criticism. Maya Rudolph's first ad appearance will be during the super bowl on Feb. 12.

Nominations will be announced this morning for Hollywood's biggest night. Some of the movies expected to receive Oscar nominations are "The Fabelmans," "Top Gun Maverick," "Avatar," and "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Austin Butler is expected to receive an acting nomination for starring in "Elvis," and Brendan Fraser is expected to receive a nomination for "The Whale."

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12.

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the show for the third time.

