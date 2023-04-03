Today's Talker: LSU Tigers win school's first NCAA women's basketball national championship

It's time for Today's Talker and we're keeping up with the sports theme for today.

The LSU Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 102 to 85 Sunday to win the school's first NCAA women's basketball national championship in Dallas.

The Tigers set a new record with 59 first-half points, making it the most points scored in a half in a women's championship game. Iowa star Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 30 points in the game, setting a new record for most points scored.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip