Today's Talker: Looking for professional bear huggers!

If you love the outdoors and don't mind interacting with the occasional bear, then a job may be waiting for you in New Mexico. The state's department of game and fish posted a job on Facebook that says it is looking for professional bear huggers.

The post includes photos showing workers cuddling baby bears.

The agency is actually looking to hire conservation officers and interactions with bears is only one part of the job.

The listing says the department is looking for someone who likes to hike in strenuous conditions, has the courage to crawl into a bear den, and will trust co-workers to keep them safe during the process.

