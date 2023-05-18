Today's Talker: Local woman turns 101, Weinermobile gets a new name

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! We have two unique topics to talk about today, one of which is going to take some getting used to.

Local woman turns 101:

A local woman just celebrated her 101st birthday.

Carlene Staffaroni was born in 1922, which was the year our then-NFL team the Milwaukee Badgers was founded and gas was just 11 cents per gallon.

Can you guess how she planned to celebrate? Staffaroni says getting drunk was on her agenda!

The Winermobile gets a name change

This is going to take some getting used to. Oscar Mayer is renaming its famous 'Weinermobile'.

The iconic hot dog on wheels will now be called the 'Frankmobile'.

It's part of a re-branding effort as the company debuts a new hot dog recipe.

No word on if the name change will be permanent.

