Today's Talker: Local woman competes on The Voice, Brewers sweep the Mets

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

Get your brooms out, Garrett Mitchell's walk-off home run completes a 3-game sweep of the Mets to conclude Milwaukee's first homestand of the year.

After his first career walk-off, in a post-game interview, Mitchell jokingly told bally sports when his wife isn't at the game something good usually happens.

His wife took to Twitter saying "Never going to a game again, you're welcome Brewers fans"

Delavan's very-own Rachel Christine is advancing on NBC's 'The Voice' after she won her battle round during last night's show. She sang Maggie Rogers' "Light On" with JB Somers.

If you don't know how The Voice works, during the battle rounds two contestants perform together and their coach must choose one to move on to the next round. After her performance, Kelly Clarkson chose to keep her!

You can watch Christine during the knockout rounds which begin Monday on TMJ4.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip