Today's Talker: Lizzo plays a former president's flute, Ryan Reynolds shares Deadpool news

We now know Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3," after actor Ryan Reynolds made an announcement on his social media Tuesday afternoon.

"Just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea. Hey, Hugh, you want to play wolverine one more time?"

"Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman says in the video.

That video broke out on Twitter with more than 278,000 retweets and a million likes. This will be Deadpool's first appearance in the Marvel cinematic universe following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox. Jackman and Reynolds have had a long-standing bromance that has included playfully teasing each other on social media. "Deadpool Three" debuts on September Sixth, 2024.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

And we've got another talker to get to, Lizzo just made history with an unlikely creative collaborator: the U.S. Library of Congress! The national archival institution lent her a crystal flute first owned by President James Madison in the early 1800s! Lizzo tweeted that she became the first person ever to play the crystallic relic and after 200 years, we'd say it's about dang time! Check it out!

Library of Congress: hey Lizzo this is a priceless heirloom and we’ve never heard it played before



Me: pic.twitter.com/mcQIlabX1S — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

