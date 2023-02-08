Today's Talker: LeBron breaks a scoring record, Rodgers is going on a unique retreat

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker and it's all about sports today!

LeBron James set an NBA all-time scoring record Tuesday night in the Los Angeles lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He surpasses the record of 38,387 points that six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for 39 years.

James scored those points with just over 10 seconds left in the third quarter.

Abdul-Jabbar clapped as James neared the record.

He celebrated by stretching out his arms and officials paused the game for several minutes to honor him on the court.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver congratulated him, and Abdul-Jabbar handed him a game ball at center court. The Bucks take on the Lakers tomorrow in LA. Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

More sports news... while on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he is going on a special retreat in which he will contemplate his future while in total darkness for four days. Yes, you heard that right. Rodgers said he will be in a house for four nights thinking about his future in football.

Rodgers said he has friends who had a profound experience with darkness/isolation retreats. The quarterback also said there is a slot for someone to give you food and drink. But the house doesn't come with normal comforts, like music.

