Today's Talker: Jordan Love in the spotlight after Rodgers is injured

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers fans are talking about quarterback Aaron Rodgers and if he'll be back on the field this weekend. This follows him injuring his ribs Sunday during the game, leaving backup quarterback Jordan Love to jump in almost 15 years to the day that Rodgers filled in for an injured Brett Favre.

The Green Bay Packers say Rodgers reaggravated the injury in the third quarter to the point he was having trouble breathing. He also couldn't rotate his upper body without pain, and he was bending over and wincing anytime he tried to throw the ball.

The Packers also say he came out of the game because it just got too painful, and he also was concerned he might have punctured a lung. That checked out fine; he has another test in Green Day on Monday. He expects to keep playing this season.

