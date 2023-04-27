Today's Talker: John Stamos tried to get the Olsen twins fired from Full House

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

Wendy's is going to sell cans of its well-known chili at grocery stores. The fast food chain is partnering with Conagra on the project.

Like the restaurant version, the recipe is beef, peppers, and beans in a tomato-based sauce. The chili will sell for about $5 a can and should be on store shelves by summer.

John Stamos revealed he tried to get Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from the '90s sitcom "Full House". In a recent episode of the "Good Guys" podcast, the actor, who played Uncle Jesse, said he wanted the twins recast.

They shared the role as the youngest member of the "Full House" family, Michelle Tanner. While filming the pilot, Stamos said the 11-month-old twins wouldn't stop screaming. He couldn't deal with it and convinced the show to get rid of them. Which it did, but the replacement actors weren't up to par.

So the Olsen twins were brought back.

