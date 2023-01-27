Today's Talker: John Mayer announces first-ever solo acoustic tour

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker! John Mayer is hitting the road for his first-ever solo acoustic tour.

The singer-songwriter made the announcement on Instagram. The tour will hit 19 arenas in North America.

It begins on March 11 in Newark, New Jersey, and finishes on April 14 in Los Angeles.

The seven-time Grammy winner will do a full acoustic set, followed by special performances on electric guitar and piano.

Songs will span his 20-year career. Tickets go on sale to the public next Thursday. Pre-sale starts Wednesday.

Check this out, a doctor has used facial mapping techniques to determine the world's most handsome man. Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva made a top 10 list, and coming in at number one is bridgerton's Rege-Jean page. Chris Hemsworth, Micahel B Jordan, and Harry Styles are close runner-ups.

