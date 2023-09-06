Watch Now
NewsToday's Talker

Actions

Today's Talker: Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage

In Today's Talker, we are talking about another Hollywood couple calling it quits: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Just Welcomed Their First Child
Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 07:30:47-04

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we are talking about another Hollywood couple calling it quits.

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner.

The singer filed a petition for divorce in Florida on Tuesday.

The petition says the marriage is "Irretrievably broken" as grounds for dissolution.

The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

Jonas is seeking shared custody of their two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022.

According to his filing, they have a prenuptial agreement.

Turner is an actress known for her roles as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones" and Jean Grey in the X-Men film "Dark Phoenix."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device