Today's Talker: Jay-Z-themed library cards, Millie Bobby Brown ready to move on from Stranger Things

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we are talking about two pretty big names in Hollywood: Millie Bobby Brown and Jay-Z.

Jay-Z-themed library cards in New York:

Rapper Jay-Z is getting more people to sign up for library cards in the Big Apple.

The Brooklyn Public Library and Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation, released 13 limited edition library cards featuring artwork from his albums.

It's to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and has led to 14,000 new library accounts.

The library president and CEO said that this highlights Jay-Z's impact on the community.

The Jay-Z-themed library cards are available for free for New York state residents.

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter grew up in a public housing complex in Brooklyn.

Later, he became the first billionaire hip-hop artist, selling more than 140 million records and winning 24 Grammy awards, the most any rapper has received.

Millie Bobby Brown ready to move on from Stranger Things:

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is ready to move on from the role that made her a household name.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, Brown said she's ready for "Stranger Things" to end with the upcoming 5th season.

She went on to say, "It's like graduating high school, it's like senior year. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

Brown has played the character "Eleven" since the series pilot episode.

Production on the 5th and final season of "Stranger Things" has been delayed because of the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

