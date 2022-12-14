Today's Talker: Jay Leno's first interview since garage fire

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's now time for Today's Talker. Comedy legend Jay Leno is speaking out in his first broadcast interview since the accidental fire in his car garage this morning on TODAY.

Leno sat down with Hoda in the very same garage to explain what happened, how he's recovering, and the gratitude he feels.

If you don't remember the 72-year-old former "Tonight Show" host was seriously burned on November 12th at his Los Angeles garage when a vintage car erupted in flames. He spent ten days at the Grossman Burn Center and was treated for second and third-degree burns to his face, hands, and chest/

Leno also underwent two surgeries. Then two weeks later he took the stage at the comedy and magic club in Hermosa Beach to a sold-out crowd.

Again you can watch Leno's first broadcast interview this morning on Today which starts at 7 right after TMJ4 News Today.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip