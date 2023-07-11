Today's Talker: Jamie Foxx appears on the mend, Racine teen creates tuxedo out of duct tape

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. Our two topics are very different from each other today: Jamie Foxx appears to be on the mend, and a local teen created a tuxedo out of duct tape.

Racine teen hopes to win $10K after creating tuxedo out of duct tape:

You can use duct tape for just about anything. One teen from Racine is hoping his creative work with the popular product earns him a $10,000 dollar college scholarship.

Xander Niles is a finalist in the 'Duct Tape Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest'.

He created a samurai-themed tuxedo entirely out of duct tape. We got an up-close look during TMJ4 News at 4 on Monday.

Xander needs your help to win. Click here for the voting page on the duct tape website.

You can also see the 9 other finalists. Voting ends Wednesday.

Jamie Foxx spotted on the Chicago river:

It appears that Jamie Foxx is on the mend.

In a video published by TMZ, Foxx was seen boating on the Chicago river Sunday afternoon.

He's shown smiling and waving to a group of fellow boaters as they cheer.

Foxx later tweeted a plug for his bourbon brand, citing 'boat life.'

Until Sunday, the actor had not been spotted publicly since April when he experienced what his daughter called a "medical complication" while filming in Atlanta. No other details have been provided since.

