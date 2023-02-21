Today's Talker: iPhone from 2007 sells for $63K

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for today's talker!

We have an update to a story we first told you about a few weeks ago. It was about an unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 up for auction.

It just sold for more than $63,000. That is more than 100 times the original price of $599.

In the Bahamas, a daring dog took on a twelve-foot hammerhead shark and it was all caught on camera! It happened off the coast of Exuma.

You can hear the passengers, who were on a boat tour, gasp and scream as the dog leaps into the water and appears to fight the shark. It's unclear if the dog was just defending its home or, looking to play with the shark. But either way, the dog got away unharmed.

You can watch the video of the incident at the top of this article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip