Today's Talker: How you actually pronounce Taylor Lautner, according to the Twilight star

How do you really say Taylor Lautner?

It turns out Taylor 'Lawt-near' is actually Taylor 'Lowt-ner'. The Twilight star says people have been mispronouncing his name for years.

On "The Unplanned Podcast with Matt and Abby", Lautner takes the blame for the mistake. He says he never corrected people and let them mispronounce his name for decades.

Raccoon stuck in a jar

A raccoon in quite the predicament got some assistance from a couple of police officers in Ohio.

The two Painesville officers spotted the masked bandit early Thursday morning struggling with a mayonnaise jar stuck on its head.

They were able to help the little guy out -- removing the jar.

As the police department stated in its Facebook post, "You never know what you'll see on night shift."

