Today's Talker: Hot dog-eating contest, where you're supposed to store ketchup

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! Today's theme is the Fourth of July and one popular food item: Hot dogs with ketchup. So let's start with this... where are you supposed to store your ketchup?

Where do you store your ketchup?

As people get ready for those 4th of July BBQs today, a popular condiment is trending. People on social media have been debating how to best store ketchup.

Now Kraft Heinz is weighing in on the issue. The company said in a Tweet, "Ketchup. Goes. In. The. Fridge!!!"

A day after Kraft Heinz's tweet, the company asked the public via a Twitter poll whether they kept their ketchup chilled or in the pantry. Over 13-thousand responded.

More than 63% said the fridge. Nearly 37% said they preferred their ketchup in the cupboard.

In 2017, a Twitter user posed the same question to Heinz.

At the time, Heinz responded, "Because of its natural acidity, Heinz ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality."

Hot-dog eating contest returns for Fourth of July:

What's the 4th of July without the country's most famous food-eating competition.

Nathan's famous 4th of July International Hot Dog-eating Contest gets underway at 11 a.m.

Reigning champion, Joey Chestnut, will defend his title today.

Last year he put down 63 hot dogs to win the championship.

And in 2021, he broke his own record, eating 76!

