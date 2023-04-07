Today's Talker: High egg prices have people coloring potatoes for Easter instead

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

The taste of victory and the heartburn of defeat. Competitors faced off Thursday in the first-ever world burrito eating championship in the deer district outside Fiserv Forum.

World champion eater Joey Chestnut won, taking down 14.5 burritos. All those burritos translate to nearly 20 pounds of food he ate in 10 minutes.

Egg prices have stabilized from their January highs but they're still not cheap. That's led some people on social media to try something interesting, painting potatoes for Easter!

That trend hasn't been lost on potato producers. The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes U.S.A. is pushing the idea. It's offering tips on how to get the best easter spud.

You can either use food coloring or regular paint.

The group says potatoes are less fragile than eggs and easier for kids to hold.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip