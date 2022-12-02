Today's Talker: Harry and Meghan get a Netflix docuseries

This morning, fans of the royals are talking about the first "Harry & Meghan" docuseries trailer that Netflix just dropped.

In the trailer, the couple is asked why they wanted to live at least part of their lives in front of the camera, with Harry responding that he is doing so to "protect my family."

"No one see's what's happening behind closed doors...I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry says in the trailer.

Netflix is calling this an unprecedented and in-depth series that includes Harry and Meghan's relationship from the start, and their decision to leave their full-time roles in the British government.

So far, there's no word on when the series will be available for streaming, but Netflix says that announcement will be coming soon.

