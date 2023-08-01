Today's Talker: Grocery shopping etiquette

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we are talking about grocery story etiquette - what you should and should not do at the store.

Do you have proper etiquette when it comes to grocery shopping? Well, an etiquette expert recently broke down some of the rudest things you can do when shopping. Let's see what made the list:



10: being pushy or aggressive in the parking lot

9: not returning your shopping cart

8: not being mindful of your surroundings

7: putting items back in random places

6: holding up the checkout line

5: taking from other people's carts

4: disrespecting personal space

3: opening things without buying them

2: ignoring aisle traffic rules

1: using the express line with too many items

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip