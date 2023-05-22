Today's Talker: Grandmother-grandson duo visit all 66 National Parks

A grandmother and her grandson have just completed an epic travel itinerary - and it only took them seven and a half years. With their visit to American Samoa this week, Joy and Brad Ryan just completed their goal to visit all 63 national parks. Officials with the national park of American Samoa said they were "Grateful" to be part of the pair's amazing story.

Brad Ryan has been documenting the pair's travels on Instagram, calling the Samoa visit the best place to "Conclude this epic chapter of grandma joy's road trip!"

Ryan says his 93-year-old grandmother made history as the oldest living person to visit every US national park.

Now, to the ice in the heart of Texas, where the Admirals came out firing against the Stars.

They scored four goals in the first period, to lead them to a game five victory, five-to-two.

They advance to the western conference final against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, which starts next week.

