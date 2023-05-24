Today's Talker: Giannis to be featured in Fortnite, Netflix cracks down on password sharing

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! From Giannis to Netflix... we've got some interesting topics today.

The Greek Freak's powers get a bit more super! Giannis Antetokounmpo showed off a new super suit in a video posted to his Instagram page.

The suit is made in collaboration with the very popular video game Fortnite. He joined other athletes and celebrities in having his likeness in the game.

Netflix is starting to crack down on users who share passwords despite not living together. In a letter to subscribers Tuesday, the streaming service offers two alternatives.

They can transfer a profile to a new member and pay for that person or add an extra member for about eight dollars a month.

Netflix says it allowed password sharing in the past to fuel growth and that led to some hundred-million households doing so. Now, it wants to focus on its revenue, as opposed to its subscriber base.

