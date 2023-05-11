Today's Talker: Giannis, Dwayne the Rock Johnson, Barack Obama

MILWAUKEE — Time for Today's Talker. Like many of our talkers, this one features Giannis. In addition to the Bucks star, we are also talking about Former President Barack Obama and Dwayne the Rock Johnson.

Another Antetokounmpo baby!

A huge congratulations are in order as Milwaukee's favorite family is growing.

Giannis and Mariah Riddle-Sprigger announced another baby is on the way!

The couple both shared the news on their social media accounts with a photo of them and their two sons.

Mariah and Giannis added the caption "Our dreams becoming reality."

The big news came right after Giannis was the only player unanimously selected to the 1st team all-NBA this season.

It is the 4th straight first-team selection for Giannis.

The Rock's donation to the University of Miami

"The U" gets a major upgrade thanks to a former player.

Check out the new "Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson football locker room" at the University of Miami.

"The Rock" unveiled the new look on his Instagram page.

In his post, the Rock wrote, "This gift is my way of showing love and gratitude to a football program that helped shape and define who I am today as a man. Ups and downs and everything in between."

Johnson spent 4 years at "The U" from 1990 to 1994, winning a national championship in 19-91.

Barack Obama surprises Chicago musicians:

Some young musicians in Chicago got quite the surprise when former president Barack Obama showed up at their session!

They participate in the organization "Guitars over Guns" and it's a grant recipient of "My Brother's Keeper Alliance."

Obama founded that nonprofit in 2014 to help boys and young men of color reach their full potential.

It gave "Guitars over Guns" $15,000 to support its mission.

The Chicago organization combines music education and mentorship to help students from vulnerable communities become leaders.

