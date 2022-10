MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker, but Bucks edition! This morning we were live from Fiserv Forum ahead of the Bucks' home opener tomorrow.

If you missed their season opener last night, they won! But after the game, Bucks' star Giannis got a little distracted when he saw himself in a TV commercial. Check it out!

Giannis stops mid postgame presser to watch his TV commercial. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f4LIRb3EEb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 21, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip