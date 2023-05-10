Today's Talker: Giannis' cryptic post, De Niro is a dad... again, Dodges player refuses to stay at the Pfister

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker and we have three topics today, all involving celebrities.

Giannis:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is sending a message to the NBA. In a cryptic tweet, the Bucks superstar tweeted, "I'm tired of the disrespect. I'm coming"

He used a photo of himself with a stern-looking expression. This comes after the team was knocked out in the first round of playoffs and the firing of coach Bud.

Mookie Betts:

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in town to take on the Milwaukee Brewers and they are staying at the legendary haunted Pfister Hotel.

But there is one player who decided to stay elsewhere according to Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett. Mookie Betts decided to rent an Airbnb instead, "just in case" the stories about Pfister's ghosts are true. Plunkett reports that Betts said he doesn't really believe in ghosts but doesn't want to find out he's wrong.

Robert De Niro:

Congratulations are in order for Robert De Niro. The 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor was recently discussing his parenting style in an interview with ET Canada when he revealed he just had another baby, his seventh child. He didn't give any other details.

De Niro plays a headstrong Italian father in his upcoming film 'About my Father.' It co-stars Kim Cattrall and debuts in theaters May 26.

