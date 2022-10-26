Today's Talker: Giannis breaks a new record

Watch Now
Giannis became the first player in Bucks' history to score 44 or more points in 28 minutes or less .
The Bucks tweeted saying Giannis became the first player in Bucks' history to score 44 or more points in 28 minutes or less on Saturday during the team's home opener against the Houston Rockets.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Oct 26, 2022
MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! This morning is all about Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. And just to be clear we won't be talking about his dad jokes or his favorite snacks.

That's right, this is all about his mad skills on the court that have led him to new records. Check this out!

The Bucks tweeted last night saying Giannis became the first player in Bucks' history to score 44 or more points in 28 minutes or less on Saturday during the team's home opener against the Houston Rockets. He scored a total 44 points with 12 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 81% from the field.

The Bucks also say this is just the 5th time in NBA history that a player has broken this record.

