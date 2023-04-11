Today's Talker: Get married in the Weinermobile, Starbucks oil-infused drinks gets mixed reviews

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

For a limited time, you could get married in a Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer says it will host weddings in its first 'Wienermobile of Love' this coming weekend. And where else would the event take place but Las Vegas?!

The company says couples can book a 30-minute spot online or join the waitlist if demand is too high. They should come with a valid Las Vegas wedding license. Oscar Mayer says it will foot the on-site bill, provide a photographer, and even have 'Hotdoggers' on hand to serve as witnesses.

People are talking about Starbucks' new olive oil-infused drink and it's not all good. Customers are complaining that the coffee giant's "Oleato" is making them run to the bathroom. Starbucks recently introduced the drink hoping customers would be enticed by the novelty and the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.

Former CEO Howard Schultz said it would transform the coffee industry and be very profitable. But the company may not have considered that the combination of coffee and olive oil might create an urgency to hit the restroom for some people.

Playing basketball just got a lot more fun.

Two brothers from the Milwaukee area created the first-ever smart basketball hoop called Huupe. It can track your makes, misses, shot location and shot angle trajectory and records it on a leaderboard with players from around the world.

The backboard is also a screen where you can watch instructional videos made by NBA players and trainers. There are also live virtual training sessions. The creator says the hoops are good for gyms, schools, youth development organizations, and families that can afford the $4,000 price tag.

