Today's Talker: Georgia Bulldogs crush TCU 65-7

It's now time for Today's Talker! Up first the Georgia Bulldogs became the first college football team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama Monday night.

The number one-ranked Bulldogs crushed the number three Texas Christian Horned Frogs 65 to 7.

Georgia's 65 points are the most ever scored in a national championship game.

With the victory at the college football national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Georgia completed an undefeated 15-win season.

