Watch Now
NewsToday's Talker

Actions

Today's Talker: Georgia Bulldogs crush TCU 65-7

Georgia's 65 points are the most ever scored in a national championship game.
The Georgia Bulldogs became the first college football team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama Monday night.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 07:31:58-05

It's now time for Today's Talker! Up first the Georgia Bulldogs became the first college football team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama Monday night.

The number one-ranked Bulldogs crushed the number three Texas Christian Horned Frogs 65 to 7.

Georgia's 65 points are the most ever scored in a national championship game.

With the victory at the college football national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Georgia completed an undefeated 15-win season.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower