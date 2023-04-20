Today's Talker: Frank Ocean cancels Coachella performance

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! We have two topics to talk about today... a collector and Frank Ocean.

A man in Boulder, Colorado has an estimated five garages and three semis full of collectibles. He's secured these items over several years from yard sales. Joel Heartling had his exhibit at the Boulder Public Library for all to see.

He does not identify as a hoarder, but he calls himself a "Nostalgiast. " He loves the past and is trying to preserve it. There is a documentary in the making about him right now.

Frank Ocean will not be returning to the stage at the Coachella Music Festival.

The singer has canceled his planned performance for the festival's second weekend. His rep said in a statement Ocean suffered two fractures and a sprain in his left leg on the festival grounds in the week leading up to the event's first weekend.

According to Variety, Blink 182 will fill Ocean's spot on Sunday.

The announcement comes on the heels of Ocean's first headlining show for Coachella last Sunday which drew mixed reactions.

It was his first live performance in nearly six years.

